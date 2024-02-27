Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $157.50 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $175.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $1,808,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.