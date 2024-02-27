Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,436,000 after buying an additional 1,070,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after acquiring an additional 131,103 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 95,908 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC opened at $152.86 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $101.54 and a one year high of $155.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

