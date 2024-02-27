Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

