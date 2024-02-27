Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,401 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,046,000 after buying an additional 688,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $234,424,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

