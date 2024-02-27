Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

