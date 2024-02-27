Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 558 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 279,245 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,689,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

HERO stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $21.57.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.