Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 5.87% of Global X Health & Wellness ETF worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFIT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 6,046.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BFIT opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $23.51.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

The Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in companies whose revenue or main business purpose is encompassed by a cross- sector definition of health and wellness. Equities in this fund come from developed countries.

