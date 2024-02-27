Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 3807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Valneva Stock Up 4.3 %

Institutional Trading of Valneva

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $507.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

See Also

