Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 21,108 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 1.0% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.15% of Sysco worth $51,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.17. 878,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

