Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 33,000 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 210.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.05% of Equinix worth $35,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Equinix by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,024,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 235,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,681,000 after acquiring an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $880.28. 106,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,590. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $823.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $783.69. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 85.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $891.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.00.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

