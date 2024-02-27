Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 54,836 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,836 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.14% of Dollar Tree worth $33,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.49. 689,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.93. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

