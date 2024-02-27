Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $26,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,776,000 after acquiring an additional 381,860 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.16. 832,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

