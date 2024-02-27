Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys 37,498 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,498 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.09% of Xylem worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 59.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $124.85. The company had a trading volume of 430,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,444. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $127.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,408 shares of company stock worth $629,160. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

