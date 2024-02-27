Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Cuts Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,338,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,301 shares during the quarter. Thermon Group makes up about 1.2% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 6.94% of Thermon Group worth $64,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 99.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after purchasing an additional 916,248 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at about $20,515,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after purchasing an additional 356,376 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 280,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth about $283,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Trading Up 0.3 %

THR traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 56,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,708. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $938.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.22. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $136.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermon Group

Insider Activity at Thermon Group

In other news, Director Roger L. Fix purchased 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $39,963.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,616.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.