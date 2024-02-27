Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 146,470 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $30,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 541.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 69,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cabot by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cabot by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cabot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on Cabot

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $84.13. 116,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.