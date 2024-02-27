Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Decreases Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,050,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,331 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $25,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sleep Number by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sleep Number by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

SNBR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 399,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,763. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

