Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.77. 5,807,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,522,919. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

