Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $85.37 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,046 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.6% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $85,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $188.47. 742,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

