Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $24,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $34.96. 2,994,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,700. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

