Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 312,176 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,176 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.30% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $36,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 222,970 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,111,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,274,000 after acquiring an additional 287,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,395,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

