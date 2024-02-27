Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 72,411 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 72,411 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $38,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.25. The company had a trading volume of 60,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,145. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

