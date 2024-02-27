Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Trims Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,957 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.92% of QuidelOrtho worth $45,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.62. 508,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

