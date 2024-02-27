Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,174,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 842,350 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 2.03% of Mueller Water Products worth $40,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,805 shares of company stock worth $1,114,644. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. 643,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,290. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

