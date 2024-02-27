Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 8.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.03. The company had a trading volume of 561,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,457. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.45 and its 200 day moving average is $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

