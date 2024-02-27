Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 99.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 434,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,798 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 188,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,424,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,792,000 after buying an additional 1,162,834 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 237,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.78. 6,645,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,166,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

