Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,120,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $121,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after purchasing an additional 704,410 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 157.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 92,711 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. 971,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,788. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

