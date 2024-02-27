Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $237.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $239.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

