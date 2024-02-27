Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $226.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $227.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.