Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 139,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $82.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.