Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

