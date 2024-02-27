Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Hits New 52-Week High at $218.51

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $218.51 and last traded at $217.88, with a volume of 49969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 114,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,600,000.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

