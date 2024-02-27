Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,885. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

