Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veradigm by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,333,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 845,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 116,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Veradigm by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 226,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 91,683 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

