Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veradigm
Institutional Trading of Veradigm
Veradigm Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56.
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Veradigm
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.