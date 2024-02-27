Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.80

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 2175119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDRX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 652.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 202,999 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the third quarter worth $825,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 16.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 623,438 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 216.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 97,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter worth $10,344,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

