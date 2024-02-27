Verge One Day Trading Volume Reaches $125.23 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Verge has traded up 86.7% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $120.27 million and approximately $125.23 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,853.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.72 or 0.00535979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00131851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00049539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00228401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00144728 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029001 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

