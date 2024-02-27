Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Vertex stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. Vertex has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $619,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $321,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,597,706 shares in the company, valued at $45,023,355.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,472 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vertex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vertex by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

