VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Cut by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,280 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up about 3.7% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

VICI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 951,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

