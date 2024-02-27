Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $37.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $40.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.81. 34,358,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $78.98.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.