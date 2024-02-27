Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.48, but opened at $69.77. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $61.41, with a volume of 12,123,345 shares.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Viking Therapeutics
Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 539,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 95.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 0.54.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.