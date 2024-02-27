Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 97,675 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 587.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,327 shares of company stock worth $2,458,672. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of PINS stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.74, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.02.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
