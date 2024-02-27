Vinva Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Valero Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 394,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,902,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $146.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

