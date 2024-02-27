Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $305,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,629,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,053 shares of company stock worth $2,265,562. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

