Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $197.04 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.39. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

