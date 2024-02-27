Vinva Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.74. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

