Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,318 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 20,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 85.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NEE stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

