Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,124 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

