Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 224 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,040 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.78.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.