Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 465 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

