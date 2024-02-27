Vinva Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 64,696 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 4,660.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $83,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in eBay by 82.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $138,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,018,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eBay stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.84.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

