Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P reduced its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 898,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 344,103 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 298.4% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ZTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 71,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.